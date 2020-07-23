NORTH PORT — North Port has asked Sarasota County for a hurry-up meeting between the two agencies.
The issue: North Port averting a possible budget disaster.
Sarasota County next year ends what's called a Parks Maintenance Interlocal Agreement with North Port. Ending the deal would cost the city nearly $1.2 million. Sarasota County since 1993 had serviced and handled events at nine North Port parks — the Interlocal Agreement expires in July 2021. Venice, Longboat Key and the city of Sarasota face the same dilemma. North Port estimated another $1.3 million in added costs in its 2021-22 budget.
North Port wants help. City Manager Pete Lear has requested that Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis schedule a meeting between the two sides. The city had asked for a roundtable earlier this year but COVID-19 ended those discussions.
Lear in his letter listed the costs to the city and renegotiating the deal as discussion points. Again because of COVID-19, he suggested a meeting via Zoom or another virtual platform, and he asked to meet prior to Sept. 7, which could be tough, as North Port commissioners recess in August; Sarasota commissioners return from recess in mid-August.
“I look forward to hearing from you soon,” Lear wrote in signing off. A spokesperson for Sarasota County didn't respond Thursday.
North Port this week balanced its budget. Finding another $1.2 million would gum the works, the city's vice mayor said. City commissioners on Wednesday set not-to-exceed millage rates, which notify taxpayers of a proposed property tax rate. But commissioners talked of millage rollbacks when final rates are set in September.
More than $1 million in new costs would torpedo rollbacks, Jill Luke said.
“At least get us through the end of the (fiscal) year,” Luke said of asking for help from Sarasota County. North Port wants a contract extension to Sept. 30, 2021, or beyond, as the deadline, “or at least a (hybrid) compromise” of staff and equipment, she said.
Should the parks' deal expire next July, North Port would absorb some county workers and their equipment into its Parks and Recreation Department. Sarasota County had at one point maintained 10 North Port parks. An extension of the 1993 deal was signed in 2017. Sarasota County now mows, maintains and handles reservations at the nine North Port parks. North Port's parks/recreation budget is about $5.5 million.
“I'm crossing my fingers to a joint meeting,” Luke said. “And hope for an extension.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
