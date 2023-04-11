A rendering of the proposed new Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club building shows the entrance of the proposed building on South Biscayne Drive. The new $4.5 million facility will include a food bank and a professional-grade kitchen.
The new building at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port is designed to go next to the existing gymnasium at the facility on South Biscayne Drive.
NORTH PORT — It's appropriate that on "Gene Matthews Day" in North Port, plans were revealed for a new $4.5 million, 14,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club for the city's children.
The building will be added to the club's present gymnasium on South Biscayne Drive, and will continue to be named the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, according to Bill Sadlo.
Sadlo is president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Sadlo made a presentation at Tuesday's City Commission meeting.
It came shortly after city officials proclaimed "Gene Matthews Day" and presented the former Sarasota County commissioner and School Board member the Key to the City. Matthews and his extended family stayed for the presentation.
Sadlo said a task force began to plan for replacing some of the buildings on the club's campus, previously the home of South Biscayne Baptist Church. But COVID-19 put the committee on hold, then Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28 rendered two of the buildings "beyond repair," he said.
The center is still serving children, but they are restricted to the gym and the grounds, Sadlo said. The gym will stay, and the other buildings will be built on the approximate footprint of the older buildings after they're demolished.
The club has ordered two portables that can be used until the new building is finished.
Some of the planned features for the new 2,500-square-foot "state-of-the-art" building include a technology center, updated game rooms, a food pantry near the entrance, and a "first-class" kitchen that could be used for community events.
Sadlo said Halfacre Construction will build the new facilities, without taking a profit.
As for fundraising for the $4.5 million project, Sadlo said board members have already stepped up. Member Steve Townsend and his wife Marge have pledged a $1 million. Sadlo said another board member Jaime DiDomenico and wife Julie added a $500,000 pledge, and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation has offered $1 million.
The total raised so far is $2.8 million, Sadlo said.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the new facility at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club can go to bgcsdc.org for more information.
