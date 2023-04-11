NORTH PORT — It's appropriate that on "Gene Matthews Day" in North Port, plans were revealed for a new $4.5 million, 14,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club for the city's children.

The building will be added to the club's present gymnasium on South Biscayne Drive, and will continue to be named the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, according to Bill Sadlo.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments