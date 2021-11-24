NORTH PORT — The city will sell a house confiscated in a major drug forfeiture case, city commissioners learned Tuesday.
City Attorney Amber Slayton reported that legal hoops were cleared in the sale or auction of that two-story, four-bedroom place at 1867 Clarinet Ave. Proceeds would revert to a police forfeiture fund. North Port had just doled out $70,000 from that same fund in another drug bust netting $400,000 in cash in May 2020.
The Clarinet house, 2,200 square feet, was valued in a pre-foreclosure listing at $392,000 to $437,000, according to zillow.com. Gutted for pot production would likely torpedo that value, however.
North Port police in October 2020 arrested Leandro Mojena Peralda, 41, and Driana Martinez Boeras, 28, for trafficking marijuana between 25 and 2,000 pounds. Both lived there. Officers found an industrial-grade growhouse with marijuana plants in various stages. The smell of drying pot had neighbors reporting their suspicions.
Slayton also reported receiving a “soft offer” on the house, which was rejected. Outstanding taxes, the mortgage and property liens are pending, as well, she said.
Forfeiture at Clarinet Avenue was proceeded in a North Port code enforcement hearing. Sarasota attorney James E. Toale, the hearing officer, watched as code officers scrolled through photos. The house was pictured as plain outside, but was stripped clean inside, a carnival of air-duct tubing, spaghetti wiring, false and tin-foiled walls and hidden rooms, and dead plants from that October police raid.
Stacked fertilizer barrels also rested outside a backyard growhouse, and the operators had hooked power directly to a Florida Power & Light pole, bypassing normal hookups and any kind of metering system.
So, James Toale did what he does: fine the homeowner. It was $50 per day, up to $5,000 until the place on Clarinet was restored to its original condition, he said. He gave the owner until August to comply. That never happened.
“Obviously,” Toale added, almost humorously, “work was done for a particular purpose … an illegal purpose.”
