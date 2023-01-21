North Port's fire inspectors are assigned grill duty at North Port Night Out, serving up the free hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages for all who came. Pictured are, from left, Inspector Mat Brennan, Fire Marshal Peter Marietti and Inspector Rob Needy,
The Burneo family, from left, Therese, Oliver and Ricardo, enjoy some curros and a sno-cone at North Port Night Out on Friday night.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Anterra Brown, 3, and her brother Knox, 8, had their family portrait taken at a booth during North Port Night Out on Friday night.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Imagine School Band warms up before playing at North Port Night Out on Friday at The Green in front of City Hall.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The North Port Police and Fire Color Guard opens up the festivities at North Port Night Out on Friday night at North Port's Green at City Hall.
NORTH PORT — Dozens of families came to see what North Port Night Out was all about Friday night at the Green at City Hall.
They got the chance to stroll around, say hi to neighbors, enjoy a grilled hot dog or hamburger and meet the some of the city's officers, firefighters and first responders.
The North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue presented their annual North Port Night Out on Friday night at The Green in front of city hall.
It was fun for all ages. Families wandered through the displays, checking the demonstrations by K-9s and state-of-the-art police robots. Younger children wore themselves out in the bounce houses, while a group of rambunctious tweens played a twilight game of laser tag on a specially designed course.
Everyone checked out the flashing lights on the emergency vehicles around the Green.
The annual event is designed to bring together the community and the police officers and first responders, said Josh Taylor, the North Port Police Department's public information officer.
