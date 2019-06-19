By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — How should land be developed in North Port? Should neighborhoods and commercial areas exist side-by-side?
The city’s major Unified Land Development Code has been recomposed over the last six months.
The resulting plan will be unveiled June 27 in the Morgan Family Community Center.
There have been two community open houses on the plan as it was composed and public input was vastly different during feedback collected in those meetings.
For example, at the latest meeting there were two comments written and posted next to one another. One said “put more commercial stores in neighborhoods” and the other said “ban stores in neighborhoods.”
“There was a significant update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan in 2016,” the city states on its website. “It is important that the Development Code reflect the goals and policies of the Comprehensive Plan and be implemented with the resources available. The new Development Code must be user-friendly, provide consistent guidance, and ensure quality development. North Port anticipates that many existing provisions will be retained but is interested in examining performance-based and other innovative zoning and development provisions within the code when appropriate.”
The final draft of the plan will be presented at the June 27 meeting and then go to City Commission for final action.
The meeting, which will also have a question-and-answer session, will begin at 3 p.m.
The city states it hopes to have the final adoption of the new ULDC by April 2020
