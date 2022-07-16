NORTH PORT — Pay raises are likely at North Port City Hall.
The question is how much, if any?
The North Port City Commission reviews salary hikes of up to 5% next week. The goal, officials had said, is finding and keeping qualified workers.
The five members had debated a pay study Monday and pushed administrators to return with options.
A Tallahassee consultant, Evergreen Solutions, urged North Port to bump its pay over two years or in a one-time lump. Evergreen's 43-page report assessed classification titles — Accounts Specialists and Field Operations Manager, for instance — broke that into minimum and maximum salaries for that pay grade, then provided a game plan for increasing pay.
The city inched toward 900 workers this year.
The Evergreen study reviewed other factors, or data points, to arrive at its findings. It also compared surrounding cities and counties.
Average pay citywide would rise $3,428 per employee if the Evergreen study is adopted.
North Port would add $1.5-$2 million in payroll if the recommendations are accepted. The city's overall spending this year is about $200 million. North Port also provides full health benefits to its workers, partial benefits to dependents.
Budgeting workshops for 2022-2032 resume Tuesday, a likely starting point.
At least one commissioner believes the timing for such talks is bad, especially if an exemplary worker could get a one-time 11% bump with cost-of-living pay, another 1% to adjust for the $15 minimum pay in 2026, and other incentives baked in.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell, suggesting that pay increases could come quarterly, or in “stair steps,” was otherwise skeptical.
“Human Resources looks out for No. 1, and I get that,” she said of the city department overseeing payroll. “But add in (city health benefits), and there's no comparison to the private sector.”
Commissioner Jill Luke had suggested a 4% hike, extending over four years, she said, with annual cost-of-living bumps factored in, which “gets us in shape” to compete with the private sector and surrounding government, she said.
“The job market, everybody, everywhere, has trouble getting employees. The type of worker we want, you really have to be competitive … and enticing.”
A resident who analyzes North Port's budget, Stephanie Gibson, was “really, really torn” on granting citywide pay hikes, suggesting cost-cutting to offset increases.
“There's a limit to what people can pay,” she said.
North Port administration in touting possible pay increases used bullet points to support Evergreen's findings. That included “a competitive pay structure is paramount for being 'an employer of choice' in our region.”
In a social media posting, McDowell added that “for the most part, an overall proposed salary increase, between 9% to 11.5%, is far more than what the taxpayers will receive. This is concerning to me. I am hopeful a compromise can be found during the second round of budget workshops.”
A city budgeting workshop begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Commissioners will set a tentative millage rate at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There's another workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
