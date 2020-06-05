North Port Utilities garnered three prestigious awards from the Florida Water Environment Association at its recent annual awards conference.
This year’s recognition was unusual, in that the FWEA’s scheduled conference in Orlando was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards were presented in a virtual ceremony conducted through Zoom.
North Port’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the team that manages the facility, were the recipients of the coveted Earle B. Phelps Award for outstanding water quality and service. Established in 1964, the association presents the award annually to recognize the wastewater treatment facilities with the highest removal of major pollution-causing constituents prior to discharging the treated effluent.
Members of the wastewater management team include wastewater superintendent Marc Beauregard, Ward Wright, Andy West, Rebecca Rodriguez, Mark Sutton, James Colvin, Robert Davies, Michael McHale Jr. and Nick Topolnycky.
The city’s Utilities Department also earned the David W. York Reuse Award for the Tommy’s Car Wash project on Sumter Boulevard. The award recognizes outstanding water reuse projects in Florida based on environmental quality management, water reuse system, and public education/information.
Tommy’s is one of only a few car washes in Florida that uses reclaimed water, and the first in Sarasota County. The use of reclaimed water along with the recycling of a portion of their wash and rinse water make a typically water-intensive use less so, and reserves more potable water.
Meter reader Angela Coppock also received recognition from the Florida Water Environment Association. Coppock was awarded the Samuel R. Willis award for her act of heroism in assisting with an accident along U.S. 41 in which a motorcyclist was injured.
Colleen Hibbits is outreach coordinator for North Port Utilities.
