NORTH PORT — The state will be hosting new COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru pop-up clinics beginning this weekend including one in North Port, the Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.

An event will be held on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane in North Port.

Appointment notifications began going out Friday through the county’s registration system in order of account number.

Appointment locations and notices are not transferable. Individuals receiving appointment notifications should pay close attention to the location listed as your appointment may be at STC or at the Sarasota Square Mall.

Those receiving appointment notifications must respond to receive the vaccine.

Options for notice responses are:

1. Confirming the appointment.


2. I am unavailable at this time.

3. Opt-out, delete my account.

Once these notifications go out, DOH-Sarasota will be scheduling up to account number 119,783.

The registration is locked now and will be unavailable over the weekend.

Current eligible registrants who need assistance with their account or have questions are encouraged to call the registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (82987), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.sarasotahealth.org.

