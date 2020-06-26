The principals of North Port, Venice High School and Pine View School announced Friday afternoon that in-person graduation ceremonies have been cancelled.
North Port and Venice planned to hold their ceremonies July 16 at Cool Today Park, with North Port at 8 a.m., and Venice planned for 8 p.m.
Brandon Johnson, Principal of North Port High School, informed families about the cancellations in an email Friday. The dance planned for seniors has also been cancelled.
"The digital graduation ceremony we've prepared will now serve as our only graduation ceremony," Johnson said. "We are working through plans to provide seniors and their families with the opportunity to have a cap and gown photo in the Performing Arts Center and pick up your diploma at that time."
Johnson added during the photo opportunity, families will still be expected to follow the guidelines set forth by the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Please know that this decision was not made lightly. All of our high schools have been continually working with the school district and the local Department of Health to try and develop a way to safely hold these celebrations," Johnson said.
As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, guidelines have changed, Johnson wrote. He added that the school district and health department determined it would not be safe for seniors and staff members to participate in graduation or a dance.
North Port High senior class president Arianna Gonzalez said, "I’m heartbroken for the Class of 2020. We have had so much taken away from us and now this. This year has definitely not gone the way we all expected it would."
"I want to send a lot of love and positivity to the Class of 2020 everywhere. What we are going through is not easy, but we will get through this together," Gonzalez said.
Principal of Venice High School Eric Jackson sent a similar email to families Friday afternoon stating their graduation would also be cancelled as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Venice High School is also working out details to allow families to take photos in cap and gown on July 16.
Both schools advised families to follow their school social media pages for the latest updates.
