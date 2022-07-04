NORTH PORT — North Port’s new tribute to the military will be named Circle of Honor, commissioners decided.
The list of possibilities included Defenders of Democracy Park and Armed Forced Park, with the five members settling on a variant of Honor at the City Green.
In selecting Circle of Honor, Commissioner Debbie McDowell had said Defenders of Democracy “sounds like a movement of some kind.”
Circle of Honor, Commissioner Jill Luke agreed, “speaks to all of it. I love that.”
The first phase of the 1.2-acre project alongside North Port City Hall is to happen by 2023. The city’s Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee constitutes the various vet groups. Its members were to customize a park befitting North Port.
It’ll supplement a corner memorial along Tamiami Trail that had an unusual history, as a water fountain appeared suddenly in the 1980s. A former mayor reportedly wanted to block the memorial from the view of passing drivers. Marge Gentle’s reasoning remained a mystery, however. That tribute to veterans and their families will remain.
The fountain, which became a washtub for the homeless, was removed in 2020.
Ad Hoc members had mulled potential names for the parcel at City Hall. North Port Veterans Garden, Patriots Memorial Park and North Port Veterans Park were also suggested, along with Remembrance Park or the John F. Kennedy and/or John McCain Memorial Park.
The eight members are charged with submitting designs and naming suggestions.
A North Port High School poll produced Defenders of Democracy Park as a park name, the committee’s chair Skip Felicita had said.
That was added to the list. Other committee members didn’t like the word “garden” in a tribute park, however.
“Reminds me of a cemetery,” said Danny Schumann, vice chair of the ad hoc committee.
Ultimately, North Port’s city commissioners would decide what goes where and when.
The committee is under North Port’s Parks and Recreation division. Commissioners had allocated $500,000 to the project. Sponsorships and other means will offset some costs and upkeep, those commissioners said. Businesses and private donors are being sought, the committee agreed.
Its members also discussed male and female statues, both as combat soldiers, for example, not as a nurse comforting a kneeling infantryman, as may have happened in past years.
The new tribute recognizes veterans and those still serving, said Melodi Wilson, a committee member and U.S. Air Force veteran.
“This is for our people today,” she said.
A veterans park in the beginning would have shaded trails, benches, monuments, flags and a pavilion. Access to those with disabilities was mandatory. Oath of enlistment wording and an arched entry way are also in the works. The city gave the committee a year to make a solid plan.
A North Port staffer was also on the alert for related grants and state cash to fund the veterans memorial, said Jeff Nelson, the city’s Parks and Grounds manager and a liaison to the committee.
“She will be on the lookout,” he said.
The Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee next meets July 27 at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Sessions are open, with agendas posted at cityofnorthport.com.
