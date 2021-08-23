North Port's new Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee meets Wednesday to conjure ideas and to review what other cities and states do with memorial parks.
Its eight members will look at smaller tributes such as granite markers to reflection ponds or shaded walkways, swap ideas and work on a concept that suits North Port. That group has $500,000 in seed money and a parcel alongside City Hall to kick-start the process.
But eight people agreeing will be the trick, said Pete Emrich, a North Port commissioner and Army veteran watching from the sidelines, as commissioners have sign-off on the concept.
“I will be interested to see what they recommend,” he said.
North Port has a tribute park at South Biscayne Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, near the public library. It was decided that's too small, however. It also had an unusual history, as a water fountain mysteriously appeared there in the 1980s. Former Mayor Marge Gentle reportedly added the fountain to block the existing memorial. The fountain - that became a convenient washtub for the homeless - was removed last year.
Sample tributes in Michigan, Texas and Minnesota are on Wednesday's agenda. The Vietnam Wall tribute in Punta Gorda is also in the review. Advisory members have their own ideas, as well. They have up to a year to present a plan.
“North Port needs someplace to do all of these (tribute) events,” Melodi Wilson said at the group's first meeting in July.
Wilson, with North Port’s American Legion Post 254, is a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and former Sarasota County Woman Veteran of the Year. She is the only woman on the committee and is wanting a quality tribute.
“We need the very best,” she said.
The Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee is under North Port’s Parks and Recreation division. Sponsorships and other means will offset some costs and upkeep. The committee meets monthly at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Emrich had pictured an artillery piece or a retired cannon as a park signature, something to portray the “sacrifices people made, including those from North Port.”
Tanks, planes and helicopters were off-limits, however, as kids get hurt climbing on them.
