The North Port Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, off Pan American Boulevard, will be the new home of the he Sarasota County Veterans Service Office, which has been at North Port City Hall. The move happens Jan. 18.
NORTH PORT — A new place for military veterans to find answers opens Jan. 18.
The Sarasota County Veterans Service Office moves to North Port's Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, off Pan American Boulevard.
The one-person headquarters was at City Hall since 2018. It moves Tuesday to consolidate programs that include social services, the police department's Homeless Outreach Team, along with other federal assistance items.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8203 is across the street on Trott Circle.
Moving makes it “more convenient to veterans and their family members who frequent” that office, North Port spokesperson Colleen Hibbitts said.
Sarasota County has about 55,000 veterans of its approximately 450,000 residents, according to Darrell Butler, the county's Chief Veterans Service officer. Prior to COVID, about 10,000 looked for assistance, he said, things like federal loans and benefits, burial assistance, disability claims, appeals, enrollments, health care information, dozens of such programs.
North Port last year logged nearly 700 veterans visiting its City Hall office and took 1,750 phone calls.
Sarasota County vet-service offices, in Venice and the city of Sarasota as well, hum with activity, veterans or a family member asking questions or filing claims, Butler said.
North Port wanted a one-stop shop scenario at Outreach Way, which pleased Melodi Wilson, the service officer at the city's American Legion Post 254.
Wilson, the former Sarasota County Woman Veteran of the Year and now with a committee to build a new North Port veterans park, takes calls “every single day” from those asking for help at her post, she said.
The move from City Hall to Outreach Way “will be a good fit,” she said.
Sarasota County Veterans Service Office/North Port can be reached by calling 941-429-7214 or visiting www.cityofnorthport.com. Its office hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
