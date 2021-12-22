NORTH PORT — Add Defenders of Democracy Park to the list of possibles for the city's newest tribute to soldiers, sailors and airmen.
Other naming suggestions had been North Port Veterans Garden, Patriots Memorial Park and North Port Veterans Park, among others that had included Remembrance Park or the John F. Kennedy and/or John McCain Memorial Park.
These ideas and how to fund a military tribute marched about Wednesday at a Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee hearing. The eight are charged with submitting designs and naming suggestions.
A first phase of the 1.2-acre project alongside North Port City Hall happens by 2023.
Wednesday's session included this detail: a North Port High School poll produced Defenders of Democracy Park as a park name, the committee's chair Skip Felicita said.
That was added to the list of possibles. Other committee members didn't like the word “garden” in a tribute park, however.
“Reminds me of a cemetery,” Ad Hoc Vice Chair Danny Schumann said.
Ultimately, North Port's city commissioners decide what goes where and when.
“Looking forward to all those suggestions,” Mayor Pete Emrich said of naming ideas.
The city's Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee constitutes the various vet groups. Its members were to customize a park fitting North Port.
It'll replace a corner memorial along Tamiami Trail that had an unusual history, as a water fountain appeared suddenly in the 1980s. A former mayor reportedly wanted to block it from the view of passing drivers. That reasoning remained a mystery. The fountain that became a washtub for the homeless was removed last year.
“North Port needs someplace to do all of these (tribute) events,” Ad Hoc committee member Melodi Wilson had said. “We need the very best.”
The committee is under North Port’s Parks and Recreation division. Commissioners had allocated $500,000 to the project. Sponsorships and other means will offset some costs and upkeep, those commissioners said. Businesses and private donors are being sought, the committee agreed Wednesday.
Its members also discussed men and women statues, both as combat soldiers, for example, not as a nurse comforting a kneeling infantryman, as may have happened in past years. A veterans park in the beginning would have shaded trails, benches, monuments, flags and a pavilion. Access to those with disabilities was mandatory. The city gave the committee a year to make a solid plan.
A North Port staffer was also on the alert for related grants and state cash to fund the veterans memorial, said Jeff Nelson, the city's Parks and Grounds manager and a liaison to the committee.
"She will be on the lookout," he said.
The Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee next meets Jan. 26 at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Sessions are open, agendas posted at cityofnorthport.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
