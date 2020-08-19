NORTH PORT — A late count has changed the final tally in North Port's commission race.
The latest numbers, released around 10 p.m. Tuesday, show Barbara Langdon leading former commissioner Cheryl Cook by 4 votes for second place in the District 2 race.
The numbers are still unofficial.
After tallying write-in ballots well past the 7 p.m. closing of voting polls Tuesday, Langdon squeaked past rival Cook by ½ of 1%, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
That puts her in a November runoff with former Commissioner Jacqueline Moore if the numbers hold up to a recount.
Late returns on the Supervisor's website showed Cook was ahead of Langdon by 20 votes with 100% of precincts reporting. The vote total at that time was 12,797 votes. The updated count shows an additional 242 votes for 13,039.
Moore, the race's front-runner, ended up with more votes as well. She had 5,034, at 9:30 p.m., but the late count gave her 5,137, a gain of 103 votes.
Because the race was so close, a recount is automatic, and could happen as early as Friday.
Langdon learned of the vote swing early Wednesday.
"Crazy ... just like that," she said Wednesday. "Either way, it was going to a recount."
Cook could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Langdon is a first-time candidate.
In the other two commission seats up for contention, Richard G. Suggs faces first-place candidate David Iannotti, who collected nearly 46% of Tuesday’s turnout. Suggs finished with just over 28% of the vote. Nicholas Trolli ran third in the three-person race in District 1, finishing with 26.3%.
North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell faces Jerry Nicastro in the District 3 race in November.
The runoffs are Nov. 3, which portends a large national turnout for the presidential race.
