NORTH PORT — If you are still waiting for your first waffle, you may have to wait for another couple of weeks.
Waffle House officials said Thursday they now plan to open the new North Port location by the end of January.
On Thursday, a hand printed sign on the door of the restaurant advised would-be patrons that the eatery would open soon. At the company's Waycross, Georgia headquarters, company spokesman Kelly Thrasher Bruner said "pending permitting" the local location will be open to the public "by the end of January."
The company originally said the location near the intersection of Sumter and Price boulevards would be open by Oct. 31.
The company issued an apology on Thursday and said the location will open by the end of the month.
Workers fitting awnings on the building Thursday said they were told they had several days to wind up the project.
"Then we expect to be out of the way," one worker said.
