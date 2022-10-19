North Port: Warm Mineral Springs still closed due to Ian damage

NORTH PORT — Warm Mineral Springs, a longtime top draw in North Port as a tourist destination, will stay closed for an undetermined time due to "significant storm damage" from Hurricane Ian, city officials said Wednesday.
A city building official examined the buildings following the storm and posted a notice of condemnation, explained Laura Ansel, the marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port's Parks & Recreation Department.
"As a result of the extended closure and significant storm damage, the City Commission will review the site management agreement with the vendor who operates the facility, National and State Park Concessions, Inc., at its Oct. 25 meeting," the email states.
The vendor operates the park, charging admission and running a small gift shop.
Ensuring the safety of the park's guests is the top priority for determining when the facility will reopen, Ansel stated in an email Wednesday to The Daily Sun. To safely reopen to the public, the facility must have:
• Reliable power.
• A safe supply of drinking water.
• Windows, roofs and exterior walls that prevent severe water intrusion.
• Working air conditioning.
• Indoor air quality that has been assessed by an industrial hygienist
• Water quality that has been assessed by the Florida Department of Health.
• Storm debris must be removed and stored in a secure location.
• Professional assessment of buildings that deem them safe to occupy.
The North Port City Commission approved master plan for the facility in 2019, aiming to fix up the buildings, some of which date back to the late 1950s. The commission and staff members discussed this summer the idea of a public-private partnership to develop the park, which includes 62 acres that are unused. They selected WMS Development Group to come up with a plan.
Even though the buildings have had problems in recent years, the park makes money. The city reported $875,000 in net revenue from Warm Mineral Springs last year.
The city's Parks & Recreation director, Sandy Pfundheller, asked people to stay away from the facility.
“We know how passionate many of our patrons and residents are about the springs, but please, do not try to enter the facility or pass the safety fencing to get to the water,” Pfundheller states in the email. “In addition to damage sustained by the buildings, there is a risk of debris in the water. These hazards may not be visible from the surface.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.