NORTH PORT — North Port authorities are giving out a warning.
Anyone who drives foolishly in North Port may meet a patrol officer working the city's new Operation Wreck-Less program.
What's different is that he or she may issue a warning ticket. The new program applies to nonviolent traffic infractions and for those drivers without a criminal warrant, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Operation Wreck-Less is directed at school/construction zones, traffic lights/stop signs and bike/walking crossings, Taylor said. Traffic cops also look for drivers not using seat belts, failing to use turn signals and zigzagging on busy roads, he said.
“All we want is the number of lives negatively impacted on our roadways to decrease,” Taylor said in a news release this week.
“Educating the public a little bit better,” he added on Thursday, noting the advantage of using warnings rather than tickets and fines.
While Operation Wreck-Less is new, some leniency in North Port is not, as the city this year reports fewer traffic tickets but more warnings.
Between January through June 2021, North Port police gave 2,914 tickets versus 2,133 warnings. This year, it's 2,821 citations and 2,895 warnings, according to the city, which mirrors national trends.
In Florida, it is illegal to text and drive, and drivers receive warnings if caught on a cellphone. Those rules are loosely applied. Citations for driving while intoxicated in North Port were up fractionally from 2021 as well.
The push with Operation Wreck-Less, Taylor said, is distracted drivers weaving or racing through traffic. Zipping through slow school zones and not stopping for a lighted school bus are also on the menu.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison conceived the idea, Taylor said. There are nearly 45,000 school kids in Sarasota County — with North Port its most populated city.
The other issue is traffic crashes. In North Port, wrecks are up 6% to nearly 700 since January. That would match the pace of growth, which is about 5%. North Port officers this summer worked Interstate 75 and found drivers moving in excess of 100 mph were common, Taylor said. State grants covered those costs.
North Port uses social media and a homeowner newsletter to spread the word on Operation Wreck-Less. In the meantime, expect more traffic cops at corners and near schools, Taylor said.
“You don't want to wait for something bad to happen,” he said, noting North Port receives less than $10 per ticket in fines. “It isn't our intent to give a bunch of tickets … you'd rather have (people) obey the rules of the road.”
