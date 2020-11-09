NORTH PORT — Perhaps there are unexplained mysteries.
One such story circles this week’s commission vote to remove a water fountain at the city’s Veterans Park. The rocky, poured-concrete feature spilled fresh water into a holding pond. It bubbled and ran for years. It’s about the size of two pickup trucks parked bumper-to-tailgate.
Veterans Park is at Tamiami Trail at South Biscayne Boulevard; a first traffic light was located there years ago. A county library sits alongside the park.
The fountain area is also home to a military memorial that traces back to about the same time the fountain was erected.
Commissioners in September talked about a grander military tribute, agreeing the fountain needed to go. The homeless were using it to wash themselves and their stuff, which was a public health concern, according to Mayor Debbie McDowell. The water valve was closed within days. Commissioners wanted costs and a plan to remove the fountain, which they will get at Tuesday’s hearing. The meeting is at 10 a.m.
But how the fountain appeared is the mystery. Suddenly it was there on a Monday in the 1980s, said Joan Morgan, a ‘70s-era city commissioner. The Morgan Family Community Center is named after she and husband Ed.
The story is, Morgan and others insisted, that onetime North Port Mayor Marge Gentle deliberately angered those who had the military memorial placed at the site, as the fountain obstructs it. It appeared over a weekend, no explanation … or where the funding came from. But it was Gentle’s doing, it was understood.
“There were hurt feelings,” Morgan said. “It even caused (one veteran) to leave town.”
Old timers, according to a North Port Sun story, remembered Gentle for running the city for 14 years with an “iron fist.”
Elected as the strong mayor in 1973, Gentle was also known for a not-so-child-friendly General Development Corp. bedroom community for retirees, Morgan was quoted as saying in the Sun story.
“Marge didn’t want growth or young families to live here,” Morgan said.
“Marge was a major in the military before she retired to North Port,” former city commissioner Buddy Hughes in the Sun story said. “She was sort of abrasive. She liked things her way and didn’t like to budge … she gave orders and was no-nonsense.”
Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss fountain removal costs. City Hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Social-distancing guidelines are still observed.
