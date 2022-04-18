WELLEN PARK — North Port has a new “budget exercise” tool giving $100 in fun-cash to users.
In an online portal, participants direct those funds to six spending programs, anyway the user sees fit, City Manager Jerome Fletcher said Monday during a gathering at the new Wellen Park public safety complex.
The idea is finding people's priorities and incorporate those into the next budget. North Port uses online surveys and other tools to gather such data. The portal project considers how tax dollars are allocated.
Four more public hearing are set, two on April 25, two more on May 11.
Transparency and feedback are goals of such sessions. The city's 2021-22 budget is about $200 million that expires in September.
Budgeting has started for the next cycle.
Other data-capturing tools include pen/paper and online surveys and a social media forum, with viewers typing in questions, Fletcher said.
Public feedback is big in government finance circles, said a spokesperson for the program.
"North Port and cities across the U.S. are thinking in new and innovative ways about how they engage their communities on important financial decisions, and we’re thrilled to support their important work," said Stephanie Beer, with OpenGov, a California software and services firm.
Fletcher met with Wellen Park residents in February and again in March. That was more an intro to his vision and city finances, and to talk de-annexation.
North Port and a Wellen Park group had tussled over Wellen Park's boundaries. Wellen Park is the former West Villages annexed into North Port in 2000. A series of neighborhoods in west North Port, Wellen Park is about 9,500 residents to date. That should hit 50,000 at full build-out.
The de-annexation fight is about two years old. A further decision is before an appeals court in Lakeland.
Fletcher touched on the issue Monday.
"We want you to know you are part of the city,” he said, noting should de-annexation occur, North Port would not “magically stop caring."
