NORTH PORT — City officials cut the opening ribbon for four new businesses on Tuesday — all in front of City Hall.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was part North Port's first "Quarterly Business Welcome," an outreach effort by the city's Economic Development Division.
New businesses represented at the event include the Crumble Cookies bakery; a small advertising company called Full Sun Media; Command Performance Firearms and Training along with Two Maids, a house cleaning service.
Mel Thomas, North Port Economic Development manager, said the four businesses were among the 60 new small businesses that had opened in the past three months.
"It's a new way of looking how to engage with new businesses," Thomas said on Tuesday.
Many of the new businesses in North Port, Thomas noted, were home businesses — lacking a brick-and-mortar location to hold a proper opening day.
This led her office to organize the first Welcome event, where new businesses could get their day in the limelight.
The city also invited economic development and workforce development organizations — including the Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce, SBDC, and CareerSource Suncoast — to let business owners know the resources available to them.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Mayor Peter Emrich both spoke ahead of the ribbon-cutting to welcome entrepreneurs to the North Port community.
"We care about you being here," Fletcher said.
"Hurricane Ian has not deterred North Port's entrepreneurial spirit," Emrich said.
Luigi Bertolini, of Full Sun Media, said he enjoyed the ceremony.
"I never had such a great welcome," Bertolini said.
Paul DeClark, owner and operator of Command Performance, said that he glad to be welcomed by a "forward-looking" community like North Port.
"It's the center of the county as far as I'm concerned," DeClark said.
