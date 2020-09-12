NORTH PORT — North Port will move its tribute to military veterans.
But where? The city in the coming months will find a new home for monuments, plaques and memorials to the five branches.
The current location off Tamiami Trail at South Biscayne Boulevard needs expanding, but what’s there now stays, including a monument at the site since 1986 and a water feature, Mayor Debbie McDowell said.
North Port had wanted to move Veterans Park but COVID-19 put the brakes on that idea.
“It’s a true community asset,” she said of Veterans Park, adding that she had researched other tribute parks in Tampa and Punta Gorda.
One factor in relocating the park is the water feature, or fountain, which can get commandeered by homeless people. It has the dimensions of a small pool and people sometimes use it to bathe and clean their stuff, according to city and police officials monitoring the place.
And the park is near a Sarasota County library branch, which has a similar stigma. The restrooms get used by homeless people and the building sometimes shelters others in bad weather.
Veterans Park also has a drainage pond, trees and benches that can be more for camping than recreation or reflecting, according to the city officials who talked Tuesday about closing the water feature.
The clear water was flowing and bubbling, however, as of Friday.
“There is a public health issue at the existing park,” the mayor added in her comments about finding more space to honor veterans.
Three sites get considered in discussions: Highland Ridge Park, locations on Pan American, another near the City Center, which abuts city hall. That synergy, where parades and celebrations are already held and where there is a community center, would likely work best, city planners said, as there is parking and plenty of room, which limits costs of building from scratch.
But veteran groups will have buy-in as talks evolve in the next six months.
“It is most important to find out what the veterans want,” Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
