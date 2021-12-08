North Port will begin posting audits of its departments, implementing a so-called performance management system. Such a tool had been long used in big towns like Tampa, Baltimore and New York City.
But results are no less meaningful in a small town, North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said Wednesday. Commissioners and department heads had convened a two-day workshop to set strategic priorities and to create a vision statement, among other goals.
North Port hadn’t updated its vision statement due to the pandemic and the loss of former City Manager Pete Lear. City commissioners Tuesday, however, convened partly to hit the refresh button on a vision statement, or a guiding principles.
They differ from mission statements, which define purpose.
The balance of time was for setting strategic goals in health and public safety, environmental and cultural preservation, parks, roads and sewers, neighborhoods job creation and effective governing. Six so-called strategic pillars were agreed upon by Wednesday.
But documenting results was the underlying theme, or “accountability,” Commissioner Jill Luke said. “The way it should be done.”
The two-day session was led by Doug Thomas, a consultant with Strategic Government Resources, a Texas firm that had recruited Fletcher. He was hired in October to replace Lear.
While North Port already had financial and governance transparency pages — where staff salaries and city contracts are posted — results of strategic goals and other projects were missing.
An example of performance management is the promise to reduce emergency response times but failing to share the results — everything looks great on paper, government critics will argue.
While the overarching aim Tuesday and Wednesday was good governance and vision statements, the hard objective was results that “should be simple and easily digestible,” Fletcher said. “We're not going to bury (it) somewhere.”
