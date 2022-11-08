NORTH PORT — The Winn-Dixie supermarket on Tamiami Trail, North Port — damaged by Hurricane Ian and closed since September — will not reopen, corporate officials said Tuesday.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, said in October that the store would be closed indefinitely and the company was assessing the "extensive storm damages" caused by the storm and subsequent flood waters.


