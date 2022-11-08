NORTH PORT — The Winn-Dixie supermarket on Tamiami Trail, North Port — damaged by Hurricane Ian and closed since September — will not reopen, corporate officials said Tuesday.
Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, said in October that the store would be closed indefinitely and the company was assessing the "extensive storm damages" caused by the storm and subsequent flood waters.
The entrance to the store, at 14275 S Tamiami Trail, has been blocked off with large “closed” signs at the door. Following the storm, city officials marked the building as “condemned and unsafe.”
On Tuesday, the company said the store would not reopen.
"We have made the difficult decision to not reopen the North Port Winn-Dixie store," wrote Meredith Hurley, director of Public Relations and Community for Southeastern Grocers in an email to The Daily Sun. "While we understand the permanent closing of this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you this decision was not made lightly."
Hurley said North Port Winn-Dixie employees who have chosen to stay with the company have been working at other stores in the region.
Other nearby stores include locations at Promenades Mall at 3280 Tamiami Trail and 2000 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, and 4100 S. McCall Road and in Palm Plaza, 1951 S. McCall Road, in Englewood. There is also a store at Center Road and Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice.
These stores all reopened shortly after the hurricane.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.