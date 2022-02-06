NORTH PORT — Want to support local nonprofits while enjoying a good time outdoors?
Winterfest, set for Feb. 26 in North Port, includes music, food and more at the American Legion in North Port.
Proceeds will benefit When All Else Fails, an organization that helps struggling people achieve self-sufficiency through resources and aid. Funds raised also benefit the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. and the music will start at 2:30 and will continue until 8.
Justin Willis, one of the organizers of the event, said there will be numerous food trucks and desserts for purchase along with soda and water sold by the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
“The Legion will have some things happening inside and you do not have to be a member to use the Legion that day,” Willis said. “The bar will be open for drinks.”
Local nonprofits are taking part, and a 50/50 raffle is set for the day.
The cost is $10 for all day entry.
“Kiwanis is happy to help with this fundraiser because it’s helping raise money for the medical needs of two families in dire need,” said Andrew Sias, past president of the North Port Kiwanis. “We also think this is a good opportunity for the food trucks and great local bands to get exposure.”
The fundraiser is an all-cash event. Attendees can purchase tickets upon entering to purchase food and drinks.
“This is a charity event and we want people to come out and enjoy themselves and get to know the nonprofits,” Willis said.
Four bands are performing, including Dukes of Brinkley, Jack Michael Band, Smoked Mullet Band and Maiden Cain.
The American Legion is at 6648 Taneytown St. in North Port.
