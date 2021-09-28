The North Port Police Special Response Team works to convince a woman to come out of her home without harming herself or others Tuesday night on McMinn Street. After several hours, a woman came out and was arrested without injuries.
North Port police wait outside a home on McMinn Street on Tuesday where a woman reportedly fired gunshots.
NORTH PORT — Police were able to talk to a woman who was firing a pistol in her home, and got her into custody without injuries, according to reports released Wednesday.
The incident happened at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on the 2470 block of McMinn Street in North Port.
Police were called to the home because a woman who had a gun and was threatening to harm herself and pointed the gun at a family member, according to reports from the North Port Police Department.
An officer arriving at the home said he spoke with a relative who said Evlin Spell, 62, was in the home with a gun. Police told the relative to move farther down the street as a precaution, the report shows.
As police officers approached the home, they heard a gunshot inside.
Spell continued to yell at officers, and the police backed away.
They heard a second gunshot, the report shows.
"The Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team worked to contain the area and talk the woman through the situation," city spokesperson Josh Taylor said in a statement.
After several hours, they were able to talk Spell into coming out of the house, and no one was hurt.
The police found a pistol and also retrieved some video evidence of the incident, recorded by the victim, the report shows.
Spell was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.
She was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and was put on hold for pickup by Coastal Behavioral Healthcare.
