NORTH PORT — A North Port woman faces felony drunk driving charges for a crash that happened in August, police reported Monday.
Emily Allyn Talcott, 31, was arrested Monday after blood alcohol results showed she had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her body at the time of the crash, North Port police reports show. She was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.
The crash happened at 9:14 p.m. July 8 in the 4400 block of North Salford Boulevard, according to reports. A person in a 2020 Kia Sorrento had stopped on the street and was backing into a driveway.
Talcott, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, was headed north on Salford and hit the driver’s side door of the Kia. Talcott was traveling 55-57 mph when the crash occurred - and did not try to apply the brakes to the truck, authorities stated.
The crash pinned the Kia driver inside the car and pushed both vehicles about 60 feet, according to the arrest report. The Kia driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. The victim's name was not released due to Marsy's Law.
Talcott, who lives on the 3500 block of Island Club Drive, was reportedly unsure about where she was at the time of the crash. A witness said she told someone on her cellphone immediately after the crash that she was on Toledo Blade Boulevard, which is several miles away.
Because she was injured, she was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's main trauma facility in Sarasota by Bayflight helicopter. A nurse there told police she said she had had two White Claw alcoholic seltzer drinks. Talcott consented to a blood test.
When North Port police received the completed blood tests, Talcott's blood-alcohol content was .16%. The legal limit in Florida is .08%. Police arrested Talcott and booked her into the Sarasota County Jail. She remained there Monday night with no initial bond set.
