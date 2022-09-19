Emily Talcott

Emily Talcott

 PHOTO BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — A North Port woman faces felony drunk driving charges for a crash that happened in August, police reported Monday.

Emily Allyn Talcott, 31, was arrested Monday after blood alcohol results showed she had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her body at the time of the crash, North Port police reports show. She was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

