Sara Abramovich

Sara Abramovich

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into a house and threatening a witness in another case.

Sara Adamovna Abramovich, 40, has been charged with one count each of armed burglary, assault against a person aged 65 years or older, criminal mischief, and tampering with a witness, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.


