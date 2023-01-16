NORTH PORT — A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into a house and threatening a witness in another case.
Sara Adamovna Abramovich, 40, has been charged with one count each of armed burglary, assault against a person aged 65 years or older, criminal mischief, and tampering with a witness, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said she held the complaining witness at knifepoint and demanded he change his testimony against another person, before being disarmed by the witness' son.
Abramovich's arrest came out of a follow-up visit for another case involving a missing juvenile.
Officers with the North Port Police Department made contact with the alleged victim on Dec. 26, where he then relayed his allegation that Abramovich had broken into his home on Dec. 3.
The alleged victim noted that Abramovich came "uninvited and has never been invited to this residence," according to the arrest report, and had not had contact with someone in the home for almost two years prior.
Upon entering the home, Abramovich alleged grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened the complainant with it.
Much of the information regarding their conversation was redacted under Marsy's Law, including the name and exact age of the complaining witness.
However, the text of the report indicates the complainant alleged that Abramovich threatened him to change his testimony in the case regarding a missing juvenile. The complainant alleged she believed the charges against a third party would be dropped if he did so.
The complainant's son then entered the room and "snatched" the knife from Abramovich. He further alleged that the knife was "near (his) heart" at that time.
While this was the first time Abramovich appeared in-person for some time, the complainant further alleged she and another person had attempted to call and contact him before to coerce him to change his testimony in the case.
The complainant also accused Abramovich of destroying a television worth $700 in his residence.
A warrant was subsequently issued for Abramovich's arrest, and she was later taken into custody on Jan. 12 by Sarasota County deputies.
Abramovich was released from Sarasota County Jail the same day on a $60,500 total bond. According to court documents, she has filed a plea of not guilty to the charges against her.
