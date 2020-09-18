NORTH PORT — A North Port woman won a big pay day after playing the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.
Susan Fellers, 64, purchased the ticket for $20 from EZ Liquor, 13680 Tamiami Trail in North Port’s Biscayne Plaza. Fellers chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a one-time payment of $760,000, according to the Florida Lottery.
EZ Liquor will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
This is the second big jackpot for North Port on the $5,000,000 LUCK game in two months, as Benjamin Evans hit a $1 million ticket he cashed on Aug. 5. Evans bought his ticket at Publix, 1291 S. Sumter Blvd.
The $5,000,000 LUCK game costs $20 to play. It was launched in September 2019. It features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.97.
The Florida Lottery offices are available to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $5,000 or more. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.
