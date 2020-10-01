NShomicide
NORTH PORT — A woman was shot to death at a home on the 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue in North Port and a man is charged, police reported Thursday.

North Port police arrested Shawn Edward Baker, 47, of the 8400 block of Chesapeake Ave., Thursday morning following the incident.

Police believe the woman knew Baker. The woman was not named in early reports.

North Port Police responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. 

Police detectives and a forensics crew are currently conducting a homicide investigation.

Baker is being held without bond on a homicide charge without premeditation in the Sarasota County Jail.

