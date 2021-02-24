NORTH PORT — Stuck behind another car after running an errand, Dawn Piner spied a gopher tortoise blocking the road.
Which isn’t unusual, the North Port resident said on Wednesday. But she was shocked while stooping to hustle the critter from the street: the tortoise’s back bore a handprint in silver paint, as well as the names “Alex” and “Gary” in black marker.
With the tortoise safely off the roadway, Piner snapped some photos for social media. The reaction was immediate … and not kind to those responsible for the vandalism, as gopher tortoises are a protected species.
“What an idiot,” Allyson Fields wrote on Piner’s post. “Why would someone be so ignorant to do that? Hope they get caught.”
Piner applauded the driver who stopped to allow the tortoise to cross near the intersection of Junction and San Mateo avenues.
“There are some good people left in the world,” she said.
In the rush to get the tortoise on its way, Piner lost track of its whereabouts.
“I don’t know,” she said, “should I have kept him here? This is so horrible, makes me wonder what else (Gary and Alex) are doing … and if it’s adults, shame on them.”
Florida law protects gopher tortoises as a threatened species.
“It is against the law to kill, harass or destroy gopher tortoises, their eggs or burrows,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states on its website. Killing or wounding a tortoise is a third-degree felony, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
To report a wildlife violation, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Reward Program at 888-404-FWCC, or online at myfwc.com. You could be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest
For questions or general information about gopher tortoises, you can call a state biologist at 850-921-1030.
