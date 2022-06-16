NORTH PORT — Siobhan Rhodes is facing desperate times after her body rejected organ donations she needed.
Rhodes, 25, of North Port, suffered blood loss and was in surgery in Miami this week because of the rejection.
She’s a health care worker who has documented her seven-year experience of fear, transplants and pain on the GoFundMe site in her “My Journey to a Four Organ Transplant.”
To help with medical expenses, Siobhan’s family started a GoFundMe page, a social media platform with about 50 million users and $5 billion in donations.
Fellow North Port High School graduate and family friend Angela Hopkins saw this drama from the sidelines. And this week, she wanted to do something.
“Hello,” Hopkins wrote on a social media. “I was wondering if you would be able to/willing to share my friend’s story.”
The idea was pushing the GoFundMe effort, to drive donations, she said Wednesday, “trying to share as much as I can. Get the word out.”
Siobhan’s family had sought $30,000 for medical costs and blood donations. Daily medical updates are also posted on the GoFundMe site. To date, nearly $14,000 from 150 donations was raised. Hopkins wanted to drive that figure through the roof, build a cushion to lighten the financial load, she said.
“I thank you for taking the time to read this message,” she said on social media, pasting the GoFundMe link in that posting.
“Nobody deserves to go through that,” Hopkins said Wednesday. “It’s sad … it really is.”
