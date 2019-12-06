NORTH PORT — Nurys Bustamante’s bad premonition came true.
The North Port woman’s vision materialized Thursday morning with a call from her panicked sister, trapped in a minvan that she had crashed through a fence, over an embankment and into a huge pond next to Atwater Elementary School.
The splash impact blew the side airbags, and triggered the Dodge Caravan’s wipers. As the van stayed afloat, Donna Bustamante could think only of phoning her sister; then she clicked off and dialed 911.
What Nurys Bustamante didn’t see in her premonition was Atwater school staff running to the deep retention pond with its one small alligator. They quickly formed a chain, wrist to wrist, down the muddy embankment to the water toward her sister in the Dodge as it bobbed, sinking in the cold water.
The first link of the chain was Atwater’s School Resource Officer and Sarasota County Deputy John McDaniel. When he got as close as he could, he let go and leapt at the Dodge, pulling Donna from the passenger door.
Water rushed in through the open door, and the van went down like a torpedoed battleship. It would be just visible in the morning light, its interior aglow with sun streaks.
Meanwhile, Donna Bustamante was handed unharmed up the human chain to safety.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Donna Bustamante said Thursday after finding herself in the pond. She recounted the story wrapped in a gray police blanket on the back of a school golf cart. She said sun in the face and fatigue from a late shift at the North Port Home Depot may have caused her loss of control of the Dodge around 8:45 a.m.
“I was just cold,” she said of the decision to phone her sister first.
But a teacher saw what happened and quickly summoned McDaniel. As he ran toward the pond to help, a crew of teachers and staff from the school were right behind him.
As North Port police officer and diver William Carter slipped under in scuba gear to affix a strap to the Dodge, Atwater administrators watched as a driver with Talon Towing hauled it to the surface and onto Annie Lane, next to the school. Green water gushed from its rear hatch, the wipers pointlessly sloshing debris from the windshield.
“They worked as a team, acted quickly and came together,” said Atwater principal Cindy Thro, noting that her staff is conditioned in emergencies with new laws mandating such responses.
“We’re very proud of them.”
