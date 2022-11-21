NORTH PORT — For the past several years, Siobhan Rhodes has been unable to digest her own food.
A North Port resident, Siobhan is currently staying at the Miami Transplant Institute to see how her latest surgery — receiving a transplanted stomach, pancreas, liver, and both intestines — will take.
Her mother, Deirdre, remembered Siobhan’s time as captain of the high school color guard and stayed on as an instructor after she graduated.
“She was the popular one,” Deirdre said, recalling Siobhan’s fascination with Disney World as a favorite hobby.
Siobhan, now 25, first began experiencing symptoms when she was 18. She suffered an infection in her trachea, which ultimately led to a damaged esophagus and an episode of septic shock. Medications and dietary changes to repair the damage had no effect.
Doctors attempted a surgery to repair the part of the esophagus damaged by the infection.
On a GoFundMe post, Siobhan described “constantly battling nausea” after the surgery and struggling to digest solid food.
Her doctors found that her stomach’s digestive functions had slowed down significantly. Attempts to kick-start her gastric system saw little success.
Unable to solve the medical problem in North Port, the Rhodes family was referred to a specialist in Tampa. This new doctor recommended a pyloromyotomy — a surgery that would remove a muscular barrier between Siobhan’s stomach and small intestine to spur faster digestion.
“Knowing I had nothing to lose, I agreed,” Siobhan wrote.
All the while, Siobhan had to rely on protein shakes for nutrition and struggled to maintain a healthy weight.
“She would get nauseous and throw up whenever she would eat,” her mother Deirdre recalled in a phone interview.
The surgery in Tampa would not be the last. As of early November, Siobhan Rhodes has undergone 12 different procedures to try and cure her gastric and digestive ailments.
At one point, when Siobhan was 23 years old, she underwent surgery to have her large intestine removed — right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eventually, Siobhan’s sister Brittany found the Miami Transplant Institute and put the family in contact with doctors there. The medical staff diagnosed Siobhan with “pseudo-intestinal obstruction” — a condition where the body perceives a false obstruction in the digestive tract and refuses to move nutrition through it.
Siobhan’s condition had worsened to the point of needing four organ transplants to repair her body — her small and large intestines, her stomach, and her pancreas. The initial surgery was performed in May.
“We assumed it was all gonna go well,” Deirdre Rhodes said. “She was young, strong — a perfect candidate.”
Soon after, however, Siobhan suffered an aortic aneurysm which compromised her transplanted organs. They had to be removed, and a new surgery was planned; this time, her liver would also have to be replaced.
The doctors found a donor for all five organs and performed the surgery in early November; in addition, much of her abdominal wall and skin was restored by the same donor.
After a few weeks and a scare with pneumonia, Siobhan’s prognosis improved.
"She’s determined to have a shot at life,” Deirdre said.
Mrs. Rhodes works as a paraprofessional aide for Sarasota County Schools, working with autistic students. She credited the school district’s healthcare plan, which Siobhan is covered by, for helping her daughter and the rest of her family find the resources they needed.
In order to stay close to Siobhan in Miami, the Rhodes family has relied on donations from GoFundMe. The funds go towards groceries and hotel stays for family members and friends when they travel down.
The family is also raising funds for Siobhan to stay in Miami for six months, as she will need to stay near the Transplant Institute for outpatient care when she is discharged.
The past several years and the crises that have accompanied Siobhan’s journey — from COVID to Hurricane Ian — have placed a great deal of stress on the Rhodes family, but they are determined to help Siobhan live her best life.
“I’m going to get my girl home,” Deirdre said. “I will be there with her.”
Siobhan Rhodes’ GoFundMe campaign can be found at:
