NORTH PORT — The analogy is a tank battle. Cyber attacks or ransomware demands are close parallels, expert insist, with the good guys repelling those tanks, the survivors digging in the rubble for hidden mines left to maim them.
North Port is fighting such a battle — the mines in this instance being software or storage infections lurking in a dark corner to steal data or to make ransom demands.
The city earlier this month was confronted with a “computer security incident,” a hack or cyber attack. Workers sensing trouble on Jan. 10 had hit the switch on a systemwide shutdown “in an abundance of caution … to limit (its) possible spread,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor had said.
In the ensuing two weeks, North Port had slowly restored things, with in-house teams and a contractor sifting through software, servers and storage clouds for clues of hidden malware infecting products or services by cyber criminals.
North Port, Taylor said, “is in the process of ensuring (our) devices are protected … and that can be frustrating … before we return to full service.”
Just who attacked North Port, and how such malware or other intrusions were introduced, remains unsolved.
While North Port's troubles were real, and in particular affected building permits and inspections, other places got hacked, as well, including the country of Ukraine, which last week was hit by a cyber attack that warned Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst,” according to media reports. That European country's security and defense council, the cabinet of ministers and several ministries were impacted by cyber attacks.
And Pembroke Pines on Jan. 13 was hacked, freezing “certain city computer systems,” according to reports. Officials in that town near Miami worked with specialists to restore their systems. Pembroke Pines, like North Port, released few details.
It is still be unclear if public data was affected in North Port’s security incident. What was confirmed was the impact on permit and inspection scheduling, which partly is driven by field workers remotely accessing data with a tablet or cellphone to update or report, Taylor said. The shutdown closed those portals. North Port had posted alternate contact numbers, as its software linked phones were compromised.
Private or public computer intrusions are more common, according to experts. Ransomware has become the driver of such attacks, with criminals encrypting a victim’s data and demanding a ransom payment to return access. Billions in ransom had been paid, several sources reported. North Port hadn't revealed if it was such a victim, though cyber attacks often precede ransomware demands. North Port combing through and slowly restoring millions of pages of code or archived documents would suggest it had avoided such an incident, however.
North Port last year issued some 15,000 building permits for such things as fences and air conditioners to new housing, all of which require a city inspector’s final approval. During the breach and following lockdown, inspectors were hobbled. Paper and pencil and hand deliveries worked prior to advanced technology, and they work now, Taylor said, though “at a slower pace.”
COVID-19 rules limiting in-person business and a drive-through at city hall had conditioned some of us to use workarounds to pay bills or submit plans, anyway, he added.
Updates and contact alternatives are at cityofnorthport.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.