NORTH PORT — Cold statistics tell the story: Rentals in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region in one year are up nearly 50%, making it the second highest in the country.
Statewide, average one-bedroom apartments rent for about $1,800 a month, or 15% more than the national average, according to surveys. Single-family houses can run hundreds more.
North Port is in the Top 10 nationally in housing price increases.
Housing affordability and possible fixes will be discussed Monday in a special North Port City Commission workshop.
The morning hearing includes a presentation by Jon Thaxton, director of community investment for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, a nonprofit. He’ll layout the dilemma and some successes in other parts of the country.
“Not an easy conversation,” North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell said of the crisis.
Thaxton, a former Sarasota County Commissioner who grew up in South County, gets 15 minutes Monday to discuss root causes in the housing/rental crisis, detail some best practices in states and cities trying to fix the problem, he said.
Maryland, for instance, uses rent vouchers, fixed-rate mortgage programs and the sale of state owned parcels to reduce new housing costs.
Rent subsidies for lower-income workers and seniors are based on cost-of-living and wage incentives in some northwest states, as well.
“We’re not going to get out of this without some pain,” Thaxton said.
Zoning rules can be adjusted for tiny houses, container homes and so-called granny cottages above garages or on large parcels, McDowell said. Those are some suggestions she may introduce Monday.
Those would correlate with state and federal programs, she added.
Commissioners had talked about buying land or turning over city property as builder incentives but that died for lack of support.
“We’ve got to raise all boats at the same time,” McDowell said.
The workshop, that starts at 9 a.m., also includes discussion on motorized boats in North Port waterways, leases of city owned facilities.
Thaxton’s 57-page presentation is online at cityofnorthport.com. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
