NORTH PORT — Domestic violence charges are pending against a North Port man involved in a dispute involving gunfire, according to police.
Ishmael Malik Holt, 27, was arrested after police responded early Wednesday to gunshots in the 4400 block of Apollo Avenue. Dispatchers in the emergency call to North Port police heard background arguments, a final plea from the caller reportedly stating: “Don't shoot that, man.”
Officers at the home learned that Holt and another man, reportedly a family member, had had an argument that turned violent, Holt allegedly slugging the other man.
At some point a gunshot was fired at a car in the driveway. Police, however, didn't recover a gun or find a shell casing. Details got fuzzy, as Holt, the alleged victim and a woman refused to cooperate. Holt, listing himself as a lawnscaper in the police report, was arrested on a charge of battery. He was held in the Sarasota County jail. Bond or a hearing date were not listed in the report.
Firing a gun on private property is legal, unless it is aimed over a roadway or toward neighboring property.
“People,” police spokesman Josh Taylor said, “are on edge these days.”
