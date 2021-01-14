NORTH PORT — Stephanie Gibson wanted answers. So she has turned to the courts for help.
The North Port woman has filed a lawsuit which would force, among other things, the city to release public records relating to the investigation of former City Manager Pete Lear.
Lear resigned in November following paid suspensions, an investigation, his return to his job, and a city commission election. Gibson had filed a records request dating to Lear's troubles starting July, but alleges delays or excessive fees at city hall in releasing those documents, she said.
The frustration prompted a three-part lawsuit that includes a city hall door access log from April 2018 and archived social media content of former Commissioner Chris Hanks, Gibson on Wednesday said. That suit was filed Jan. 7 in 12th Judicial Court. North Port had 10 days to respond following recent court action. A city spokesperson had earlier asserted that North Port had complied with the rules of the Florida Sunshine Law guaranteeing access to public documents.
“I just want accountability,” said Gibson. “Fix what's broken.”
What Gibson wants is testimony in an inquiry of Lear. A summary of the Sproat Workplace Investigation report went public in September. It detailed city hall romances, favoritism with subordinates, jealous boyfriends and near fistfights.
But Gibson wanted the backstory, recordings of staff testimony via Zoom with the Fort Myers investigator Vicki Sproat. Was there something deeper, Gibson wondered, beyond Sproat's 55-page summary, hastily cobbled together when commissioners rushed the completion deadline in August?
"Or not," she added. "I don't know. But somebody has to say enough is enough.”
Hanks, former Commissioner Vanessa Carusone and current Vice Mayor Pete Emrich voted in September to retain Lear. All five commissioners had been advised to not contact Lear as Sproat's report unfolded. Each complied, they later said.
Cost was the final straw in filing suit, Gibson added. North Port had billed modest costs for some requests for information, then jumped to $1,350 for some 40 city hall staffers' testimony relating to Lear.
Gibson also seeks city hall door access records, which North Port first asserted had vanished with new software, and archived Facebook postings for Hanks that included his failed run for Sarasota County commissioner.
A police officer, she said, had tipped her on checking who went in and out of city hall in that April 2018 timeframe. Hanks alleges patterned harassment by Gibson and others with ABCD, or Accountability=Better Community Direction, a watchdog group.
“I've never been down this path before,” said Gibson, who is credited with North Port police wearing body cameras after her son was tasered and roughed up by officers in 2013. It was later determined he had suffered from mental-health issues.
A similar lawsuit relating to violations of the Florida Sunshine Law was filed in October. Michael Barfield, a civil rights advocate with the Sarasota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, had asserted the city stonewalled him in pursuing Lear's electronic communications.
Barfield went after the city of Venice in 2018, alleging Sunshine Law violations for not providing texts and messages. Venice settled that suit two years later.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.