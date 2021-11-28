NORTH PORT — Bill Barhydt pictures his Cedar Grove neighborhood as kids gone wild, careening around on electric golf carts, risking themselves and others.
In that same neighborhood, Marissa Descalzo sees things differently — golf-cart owners pulling over to let drivers pass, obeying state rules and the local homeowners association.
“I’m more worried about cars speeding up and down the street,” Descalzo said, “than a golf cart. Change isn’t an easy thing here.”
North Port commissioners Tuesday intervened at Cedar Grove, a deed-restricted development off Toledo Blade and Panacea boulevards, where neighbors such as Barhydt and Descalzo had taken sides on the golf-cart debate.
It’s a big thing on Cedar Grove’s social media page, for and against arguing its position.
Commissioners Tuesday approved a rule limiting certain golf carts to designated roads, private property, golf courses and communities with golf course access. That follows what Florida had done with public roads and electric golf carts. But you could, however, operate a modified cart with lighting, turn signals, licenses, seat belts and insurance. And the driver should be licensed.
That final reading at Tuesday’s commission hearing, which passed 5-0, pleased Barhydt, a Cedar Grove HOA board member and opponent of battery-operated golf carts in what’s called Development 1A. The 1B area in Cedar Grove allows golf carts, but those roads are private. New construction in Cedar Grove could add more voices to the debate.
Barhydt in public comment Tuesday urged North Port police to crack down on illegal electric carts. Otherwise, he insisted, it’ll be “one of those things — somebody has to be hurt … before anything is done.”
The issue is a big deal in Florida, where so-called golf-cart-friendly communities appear like flowers. This discussion in Wellen Park, for example, had focused on golf-cart operators, particularly kids and their parents. Neighbors had complained that children and teens on golf carts were sometimes reckless and were often underage.
Others are confused about which type of golf cart is allowed where, including operators crisscrossing Tamiami Trail at the busy West Villages Parkway intersection.
North Port in 2020 had tweaked its golf-cart rules. Some owners that included police and public officials, in fact, had plied local streets on the vehicles, some out of compliance with safety rules or with underage operators at the wheel.
North Port police interpreted the rules as not allowing basic golf carts on streets, the ones designed to haul golfers and their clubs down 300-yard fairways.
And one odd rule was that a North Port golf-cart dealer couldn’t rent his products. In the backdrop of all of this, some North Port retail centers were built with designated golf cart parking spots, meaning the carts had to somehow get there.
“Rules (for years) were not enforced,” former North Port mayor Jill Luke had said at that time. “Now, there’s so much activity, this has come up.”
Wellen Parker and golf-cart owner John Meisel had said kids sometimes pull one another on skateboards, race around and act … like children.
“Is it my place to police parents? No,” he said. “But most people are pretty good about it.”
Though petitions circulated to allow golf carts at Cedar Grove, Descalzo said the fight had worn thin. She and her husband were leaving for the North Port Estates area, partly, she said, to ride their toys.
“We outgrew deed-restricted communities,” she said.
