NORTH PORT — David and Katherine Beachy celebrated their golden anniversary … decades ago.
The North Port couple on Wednesday hit the 81-year mark, a crazy count, even by Guinness Book of Record standards that had a North Carolina couple at a documented 86 years married.
Think that when the Beachys married in December 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” was premiering, a new house was $3,800, rent averaged $28 a month, and you got four cans of tomato soup for 25 cents.
David Beachy, son a rural Buffalo dairy farmer, and Katherine Swartz, from mid-Michigan, met at a New York church conference, dated and married just as World War II started.
As a farmer, Mr. Beachy was deemed essential and wasn't drafted. As a kid, he had worked farm fields behind Colonel, his horse. Neither remembered the Great Depression as oppressive, perhaps because rural families grew food.
But David Beachy on a Friday visit at The Springs of South Biscayne in North Port did confess to going barefoot “to save our shoes” for school.
Born in 1916, David is 104; Katherine was born in 1919. He was aboard a wheelchair Friday, she in an electric scooter due to coronavirus protocol with visitors.
“He was beautiful … I mean handsome,” Mrs. Beachy said in describing her husband at their first meeting.
He blushed as she reached for his forearm after correcting herself.
The Beachys visited with family Friday at The Springs of South Biscayne, an assisted-living facility. Their son, daughter-in-law and a grandson were secluded and distanced from one another in a back patio. David in his wheelchair had a quilt on his lap, Katherine next to him telling stories, often referencing faith as a driving force, her husband backfilling missing details. The couple were Mennonites and had co-founded a North Port church.
His mother was a master quiltmaker, son Sam said, as if sharing had opened a long closed door. He also urged his father to talk about Colonel the horse, and then finished one story himself.
"His belly would touch the ground" in stretching to pull, Sam Beachy said, smiling, remembering that his father had told that story over and over.
“The lord has been good to us,” Katherine Beachy added to that dialogue stream when asked a secret to fruitful marriages.
“And one day at a time … even when it doesn't seem like it, because it doesn't,” she added, implying that you arrive at old age, suddenly.
After their vows in December 1939, David Beachy pursued a home/commercial construction business with two brothers. They did well, son Sam said, as he had followed his father's path, but in Homer, Alaska, where he and Marilyn Beachy remain. They're amateur marrieds, however, with just 56 years. They visited North Port this week with an adopted son, Willie, a charter fisherman.
David and Katherine Beachy left New York for Sarasota in the 1970s. Following the death of David's father, the couple moved to Alaska to be with Sam and Marilyn, returned to Florida in the 1980s, settled in North Port in the '90s. Sam Beachy said his parents crisscrossed the country, about 5,000 miles each way, because his mom wouldn't fly.
The senior Beachys moved to assisted living just in the last two years, where “they are treated like royalty,” Sam Beachy added.
Along with Sam, David and Katherine Beachy had three other children. Reminiscing about family on Friday led the Beachys down the dusty road of counting children. By last tally, Katherine said, she and her husband had their four kids, 14 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, “and I don't know how many great-greats,” she said looking off, as if the numbers stunned even her.
Finally it was time to go.
“(You) learn by listening,” Katherine Beachy stressed again when pushed for a last tip to longevity. “Just talking, you're not learning.”
The morning cold was nipping at David Beachy, his wife then announced. She leaned over and snugged the comforter on his lap, touched his hands to test their warmth. He smiled and squeezed back.
They were inside a bubble.
Respectful of these two distance runners, the others didn't move or speak.
The Beachys have a private celebration planned for Wednesday.
