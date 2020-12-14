NORTH PORT — Santa's assistants have an early stopover planned for Saturday.
They'll visit a North Port church to deliver presents — to a cluster of the city's homeless.
The morning event at the 100 Church off Tamiami Trail is another push by a progressively busy advocate. Debbie Miller, her grandkids and "special elves" will provide meals, clothes and in this case holiday cheer to the less fortunate. Included are families living in cars, those on the street, the children of a North Port mom killed in a car accident.
“Just like that,” Miller said of the call to action to her social media followers and friends. “We're kind of turning (volunteers) away now. It was amazing.”
Miller in recent weeks had made mini-van runs of hot food to the city's homeless. They'd arrive on foot or bicycles at a local park, scoop a plateful, hold a circle prayer and dig in. There was even a weekly menu; the hot meals are cooked and packaged by volunteers that included Miller's grandkids. They'd tote paper plates, plasticware and soda for the meals.
But Christmas presented a special challenge, Miller said. So she threw the idea of adopting a homeless person to her social media world.
Saturday's guest list includes some 45 homeless or struggling men, women and kids.
Volunteer elves had picked names of those receiving gifts from an Angel Tree at 100 Church, a small nondenominational place that had opened in 2019. The elves are asked to provide an outfit of clothes plus a wish, Miller said. Packaged presents get dropped off by Dec. 17, with a party at noon. Santa is expected too. The holiday tree should be stacked with gifts and aglow in lights. Miller and her team will also provide a full meal.
“Because no one else is doing it,” Miller said in answering why go to such extremes. “The homeless need a Christmas too.”
100 Church pastor and co-founder Cheryl Reber said offering the sanctuary, which until September 2019 was a furniture store, is in line with what Christmas means.
“Not as a charity event,” she added, “but a real Christmas dinner. And we were real happy to do that.”
Those visiting Santa's elves that Saturday have another treat awaiting them: Fifth-graders from a Port Charlotte school, Liberty Elementary, made cards for the Angel Tree, one for each guest.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
