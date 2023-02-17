NORTH PORT — City officials boasted a good grade from a bond rating agency on Friday.
North Port's Communications Office shared a Feb. 14 news release from Moody's Investor Service, a New York-based bond credit rating firm.
NORTH PORT — City officials boasted a good grade from a bond rating agency on Friday.
North Port's Communications Office shared a Feb. 14 news release from Moody's Investor Service, a New York-based bond credit rating firm.
The press release noted that North Port's issuer rating and non-ad valorem bonds had been upgraded from an "AA3" rating to "AA2."
The upgrade was meant to reflect North Port's "strong financial position," according to the firm, and cited "ample reserves" and "several years of balanced operations and strong management."
"The city's local economy and population is growing faster than the nation and will likely continue to grow due to the ongoing residential and commercial development in the region,” the Moody's news release read.
City officials noted in its own Friday news release that the upgraded rating is anticipated to lower the cost of financing future capital projects.
Kimberly Williams, the city's finance director, said in the news release that staff was proud of the new designation.
“Receiving this upgrade from one of the top international credit rating agencies reflects the city’s constant focus on fiscal responsibility in concurrence with rapid growth,” Williams said.
The Moody's news release also noted that adjusted median household income for North Port is currently below the median for localities with the same rating; at the same time, North Port's unemployment rate is also "consistently much lower" than the national rate.
Moody's also noted that there were some limitations on revenues when considering North Port's scores; however, the firm ultimately judged that these factors were not major impacts on the rating due to the "breadth of the basket of revenues" and how the firm perceived North Port's ability to "actively control and manage them."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.