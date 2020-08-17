NORTH PORT — City commissioners scrambled Monday to find about $2.5 million that had just vanished from next year’s budget.
The city had just cut and trimmed to make its numbers for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. Then COVID-19’s impact struck home, with revenue sharing sales tax losses of $2.5 million announced.
Commissioners in an emergency session Monday morning decided on several moves, none affecting public services or a proposed millage rate that holds steady or is slightly reduced when final figures are set in September, those commissioners agreed over some six hours of discussions.
The city’s budget shortfall is related to COVID-19 and its effects on funding, in this case falling sales taxes and state revenue sharing from business closures, job losses and sharp drops in tourism. Sarasota County in March and April, for instance, had suspended vacation or short-term rentals, which represented almost 50% of tourist tax revenue. Most merchants and many workers remain affected by the coronavirus.
If things don’t come around, commissioners warned, next year’s forecast could get bleak.
But commissioners Monday wanted city residents understanding that “we’re doing everything we possibly can,” Mayor Debbie McDowell said of further belt-tightening.
Commissioners attacked the $2.5 million shortfall on several fronts:
• Enacting a 1% convenience fee on city services.
• Pulling $450,000 from the general fund, cash set aside to partly fund recreation services, as Sarasota County will likely end an interlocal agreement with North Port to service nine North Port parks.
• Trimming supply costs.
• Canceling North Port’s Halloween celebration at city hall — with a Christmas parade on the backburner.
• Freezing commission staff costs.
• Limiting travel and training.
• Prioritizing capital improvement and other costs such staff hiring.
• Holding off on adding a city archaeologist to the staff.
Commissioners on Monday held to the notion that COVID-19’s damage would end, that North Port’s unending growth would replenish cash shortages, that Hurricane Irma refunds and state cash infusions would arrive.
Commissioners asked city staff to take that direction and restructure finances for the planned public budget hearings in September. The preliminary budget adoption is Sept. 3, a final reading on Sept. 17.
Commissioners on Monday still expected a decrease in the millage that would save about $10 on a $200,000 home.
The bottom line was leaving public services intact, Commissioner Vanessa Carusone in several instances said in summarizing the daylong hearing.
Commissioner Pete Emrich cautioned the others, however.
“Think we’re going to be very close,” he said.
Monday’s agenda also included an investigation into the professional conduct of City Manager Pete Lear, who was placed on paid leave for an alleged workplace relationship. A Fort Myers firm is handling that work and will present its findings in September.
