NORTH PORT — North Port's future looks brighter.
That was evident this week at the city's Community Economic Development Advisory Board meeting. It's a North Port committee helping drive the city's business plans, its jobs and economy.
The board's goal is to pump money and jobs into North Port, act as a conduit, but also re-balance the residential and commercial tax base, as funding the community is about 90% on homeowners. North Port, by design, is a bedroom community, where morning traffic largely hits the interstate and roads leaving town.
Advisory boards, city commissioners and North Port's economic team are charged with reversing that trend.
Tuesday's discussion points, for instance, centered on an economic study and advertising dollars, plus reports from the city's Economic Development Division and Neighborhood Development Services Department. The board had its first in-person meeting since COVID-19 had scrapped most public hearings, shuttered city hall, or had its business run on virtual platforms.
Board members learned that a New York company will run a market study in North Port. Camoin 310 consultants then summarize data and produce so-called opportunity scenarios.
The firm presents those findings in February.
The city also has advertising in a international trade publication, Site Selection Magazine, pitching its roads, land, workforce and “Gulf Coast Amenities.”
And Carter Outdoor Advertising had placed a roadside billboard along Interstate 75, where there are “104 square miles of endless opportunity.”
North Port also works with Sarasota County and Florida to attract corporate players to southwest Florida, a tactic that benefits surrounding communities.
The bottom line is the city's many units — Planning, Public Works and Utilities, commissioners, the chamber of commerce and North Port's diverse businesses — campaigning to diversify the economy, said Mel Thomas, North Port’s Economic Development Division manager.
Immediate goals are targeting select industries, working on infrastructure, codes and zoning, presenting the city as shovel-ready and business friendly, she said.
North Port, she added, has superior police and fire services, parks and waterways.
“In 5-10 years, we'll really be cooking along here,” Thomas said. “We are sitting in a paradise.”
North Port had also boosted its campaign to push its activity centers, nine downtown-like districts within the city. Activity centers — not to be confused with fitness hubs — were meant for walkability or riding a bike to work, bringing retail and employment zones, for instance.
North Port will also review so-called impact fee deferrals to targeted businesses. Impact fees are one-time infrastructure payments typically paid upfront by housing and business developers. Pushing that fee down the road is considered helpful.
That deferment review happens in January.
