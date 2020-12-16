NORTH PORT — Mark your calendar for next May.
That’s when a report arrives on the desks of North Port commissioners. In it will be the results of six-month study on the city’s fastest-growing community, Wellen Park, the impact of removing it from city boundaries. A group within Wellen Park, which was rebranded this year from West Villages, seeks so-called deannexation from North Port.
The less-kind term was deemed a “divorce” by those at city hall.
If the move by West Villagers for Responsible Government succeeds, it would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from the city limits, and place it within an unincorporated section of Sarasota County.
Doing so would displace a chunk of North Porters and the huge potential of that area. At buildout, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value.
Unincorporated means that a municipal government agency has no legal status or oversight of the territory. There are just four incorporated towns within Sarasota County’s 725 square miles: North Port, Venice, the city of Sarasota and Longboat Key. Other communities like Nokomis, South Venice and the northern part of Englewood are all unincorporated areas of Sarasota County.
North Port commissioners in May will get what’s called a feasibility report from Fort Lauderdale-based Munilytics, which the city is paying some $75,000. That deadline is timed to petitions from within West Villages.
West Villagers for Responsible Government turned over boxes of voter petitions to the North Port clerk in October. It was an early step toward uncoupling from the city.
By state rules, a feasibility study is required for such actions. Analysts with Munilytics would study deannexation, report the impact on North Port’s bonding/borrowing status, its budget, other technical questions. Munilytics has six months to finish, or into May.
The drama since West Villagers for Responsible Government formed in 2019, however, has swirled about like rainstorms. The group, a political committee, formed over property tax increases of some 13%. Things turned unpleasant when its members pushed for deannexation, however.
One move was filing state ethics complaints against City Commissioner Debbie McDowell, North Port’s former mayor, for instance, alleging that she had eavesdropped on the group’s virtual meeting. McDowell had publicly opposed deannexation. She was in a dust-up with its members at a North Port commission candidate forum when questioners turned surly, she insisted.
McDowell and other commissioners wouldn’t comment for this story, citing possible legal blowback should they vote against deannexation. That could move deannexation before registered West Villages’ voters in an election.
And Wellen Park builders turned to the courts in September to stop the citizen’s group. A civil suit filed by Wellen Park LLLP outlined harm the deannexation movement had caused builders — buyer uncertainty, trouble in securing bonding and potential legal costs fighting West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Wellen Park LLLP is the development’s parent group. The civil suit would block a voter referendum or have North Port include Wellen Park’s developers in the process in May.
Lawyers for the West Villagers group had since countered. As a result, the group filed a motion to intervene on behalf of all the deannexation petitioners, according to John Meisel, co-chair.
“This was a blatant attempt, in our opinion, of the developer and builders to interfere with our right to due process afforded us under the Florida state statute,” said Meisel, adding that Wellen Park LLLP named North Port in the civil suit, and “deliberately ignored the citizen group, as they did not want the bad publicity of filing a lawsuit against the very customers that purchased homes from them,” he said.
Finally, there was resentment directed at the West Villagers group, at West Villages itself, for what some viewed as the community’s deliberate isolationism, that Major League Baseball had chosen West Villages to build a spring training stadium for the Atlanta Braves. And that a new “downtown” with upscale shops and public safety substations is under construction.
Certainly the deannexation ruffled feathers, as does Wellen Park pitching itself as having a Venice ZIP code, when in fact the communities are all within North Port boundaries.
Still, West Villagers for Responsible Government argue deannexation is not aimed at average North Porters, Meisel insisted.
“It is historically about the way the city is run,” he said. “(You’re) looking at $1 million a year” in debt to the North Port Aquatic Center. “We don’t want our tax dollars going there.”
