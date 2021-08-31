NORTH PORT — When you’re putting on a fireworks show, you really want to dazzle the crowd — but you always have to put a priority on safety. Especially during a pandemic.
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department did just that for its 2020 Freedom Fireworks show, centering the event at North Port High, but asking families to register and obtain a parking pass to attend, and then setting up socially distanced parking spaces.
The show, which was also offered online, was one of the few live July 4 fireworks shows in the area. The department’s efforts were successful, and now they’ve scored two state award for pulling it all together.
The fireworks show awards were just two of four wins the Parks & Rec Department brought home from the recent Florida Festival & Events Association convention.
The team also won a first-place award for its unique Scoop the Poop campaign, encouraging people to clean up after their pets, and third-place honors for the popular “Scoop Scoop Baby” video the city created with help from North Port’s own Rock Box Music School and Stage.
“It is a great honor for staff to be recognized by our peers in the industry for their hard work in creating events and developing engaging educational campaigns for the community,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Director of Parks & Recreation.
“They have shown great dedication to serving our city, finding new and innovative ways to provide parks and recreation services, even in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.
They also recognized Rock Box Music School and Stage, which helped with the “Scoop Scoop Baby” video.
The Florida Festival & Events Association is a not-for-profit association dedicated to supporting and promoting more than 4,500 festivals, events, and fairs in Florida through education, networking and dissemination of information and the cultivation of high standards.
This year the association received more than 400 entries for its contest. It was judged by professionals in the fields of radio, television, photography, website development, promotions, graphics, advertising, public relations, marketing, social media, and special event production.
The North Port team won:
• First place for Adaptation of an Event for the 2020 Freedom Fireworks.
• Second place for Community Engagement Response to Pandemic for the fireworks show.
• First place for PR/Media Campaign for the Scoop the Poop Campaign.
• Third place for Television Program, Ad, or PSA for ‘Scoop Scoop Baby’ video.
For more information about North Port Parks & Recreation, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation or call 941-429-7275.
