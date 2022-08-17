NORTH PORT — Jerome Fletcher had nearly sprinted through another State of the City presentation.
It was, after all, the North Port city manager's sixth such event since February: a lesson on local government. Fletcher is a career civic worker hired by the city in October.
The session Tuesday at the Shannon Staub Public Library had a welcoming by Commissioner Debbie McDowell. Her colleagues had performed the same duties at other town halls.
Locals and city staff listened as Fletcher flew through a slideshow, which included dismissing rumors or speculation, on a ballot amendment/widening Price Boulevard/giving city managers more leeway in contract spending, on government's roles, its thinking and its spending, he said.
“It takes work, it takes reflection, as opposed to just raising taxes,” Fletcher said of annual budgeting. “In the business, (you) do the best for the most. Period."
Tuesday's town hall was about transparency. Fletcher's first town hall in February was in Wellen Park, where he again explained Government 101, or “red tape versus green tape.”
That event at IslandWalk came with supporters to redraw North Port's boundaries. A Wellen Park resident group, West Villagers for Responsible Government, had pushed for the de-annexation.
The city and the West Villagers had another round Tuesday before a panel of Florida judges. The group wants to remove Wellen Park from within city limits and place it in Sarasota County.
At IslandWalk in February, Fletcher took questions, some hostile. A resident was sure that North Port had spent $45 million in the Brian Laundrie-Gabby Petito disappearance and slaying investigation, for example.
Really, it was about $100,000 in police overtime, he responded.
Another man insisted that Wellen Park was in Venice. A woman confirmed that while pointing toward Port Charlotte, south of North Port’s boundary line.
No, Venice is a few miles in the other direction, the pair learned.
The Staub library session was more subdued, though de-annexation again surfaced.
“If we lose, we're not going to treat (Wellen Park) any different," he said of a legal decision. "(We) do not care about these imaginary borders and boundaries.”
After riffing on topics like hiring 46 workers, park accessibility for small kids and those in wheelchairs, possibly adding basketball courts and on vanishing greenspace, Fletcher gave out his cell number. A final State of the City is planned in Mayor Pete Emrich's District 4.
Tuesday's event was hosted by North Port Forward.
“Factual information is as important as ever,” Carmine Miranda, with North Port Forward, said during opening remarks for Fletcher and McDowell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.