NORTH PORT — In the coming weeks, Jerome Fletcher will head to Wellen Park.
North Port's new city manager plans some town hall meetings and speaking with residents about the city's next budget cycle. He'll ask: How do you want your tax dollars spent?
But a sidebar could include a visit with members of the West Villagers for Responsible Government.
That group had pushed for changing North Port's boundaries, redrawing the map, placing Wellen Park outside the city limits and in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The West Villagers group had pursued that boundary contraction goal since 2019, forming in protest to citywide property tax increases. They'd since found other issues, mostly about North Port's spending, a spokesperson for the group said.
“I mean, the list goes on and on,” West Villagers' President John Meisel had said of North Port's spending choices. “We'd like to hear the objections to contraction.”
If successful, that de-annexation or “divorce” would change North Port's future, pulling billions in taxable value, some 50,000 people and 20,000 homes at build-out in the next decade.
Wellen Park is one of the country's faster growing master-planned communities, master planned meaning self-sufficient like a city.
The de-annexation set to go before an appeals court, as the sides had toggled in a Sarasota County court. Wellen Park voters themselves could also decide. Or, the whole issue could get dropped and things returned to a pre-de-annexation status.
Fletcher, a career administrator, talked about the rift between North Port and the West Villagers group during his hiring process in October. He spoke about reaching out to them and their neighbors, he said.
The underlying humor, if any exists, is that Fletcher and his family will live in Wellen Park.
“We understand the concerns of some in Wellen Park,” Fletcher said recently. “We hear a lot of good, too. It’s important that we have an authentic relationship with residents there.”
Public budget hearings should commence in the next month, North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said. Taylor pictured a handful of town halls, department heads present, the public involved.
State College of Florida-Venice, in Wellen Park, would likely serve as a setting. A general budget overview is planned but details about about the city's long-term relationship in the former West Villages, its investments and its plans there could get discussed.
“Here's the services we provide,” Taylor said of a possible agenda topic. “All of that could be part of it.”
The de-annexation argument in North Port culminated in April. The city had held a public hearing in which the sides argued their cases. The North Port City Commission ultimately voted against it, however, essentially deciding it was a bad idea.
A Sarasota County judge sided with the West Villagers in an appeal. The issue is before a higher state court.
Wellen Park officials have fought de-annexation — its management arguing it was bad for business.
“From the very beginning, we have seen the detrimental impact de-annexing would have caused — not just for residents within Wellen Park but all residents within the city of North Port,” said Rick Severance, division president at Wellen Park.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
