So he solicited comments on his first six months as North Port's city manager. That so-called 360 survey of city staff, the business community and others drew mostly positive responses, he said.
Those results will pair with a commission evaluation of his job that's discussed at Tuesday's public hearing.
The 360 survey, Fletcher said Wednesday, was for the city to understand it had “hired the right person … the biggest responsibility I have is being consistent.”
Fletcher's six-month performance review was baked into his October contract.
A former deputy administrator with Montgomery County in Maryland, which has some 1 million people and a $6 billion county budget, he was hired in North Port amid quibbling over moving expenses and a monthly car allowance.
The commission settled on $500 for the car, $30,000 for Fletcher to settle in North Port. Commissioner Debbie McDowell had voted against the hiring.
A line in that contract also stipulated a six-month review.
Fletcher's $185,000 salary would jump $5,000 with positive ratings, his contract states. The six-month review is Tuesday, the findings made public at that hearing. Commissioner job evaluations are posted in the back-up materials for that 10 a.m. meeting.
Included were a self-evaluation, 360 survey results, and the five commissioners' feedback.
McDowell gave Fletcher several twos on a scale of five, that meeting materials for the commission were often inaccurate, she wrote, for instance.
Overall, she scored a three, or proficient, in her final rating, adding that “I look forward to your first budget. I have reservations on the effectiveness and transparency with the budget process shift you are undertaking; however, I am open-minded as this new process unfolds.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.