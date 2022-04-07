NORTH PORT — Jerome Fletcher wanted feedback.

So he solicited comments on his first six months as North Port's city manager. That so-called 360 survey of city staff, the business community and others drew mostly positive responses, he said.

Those results will pair with a commission evaluation of his job that's discussed at Tuesday's public hearing.

The 360 survey, Fletcher said Wednesday, was for the city to understand it had “hired the right person … the biggest responsibility I have is being consistent.”

Fletcher's six-month performance review was baked into his October contract.

A former deputy administrator with Montgomery County in Maryland, which has some 1 million people and a $6 billion county budget, he was hired in North Port amid quibbling over moving expenses and a monthly car allowance.

The commission settled on $500 for the car, $30,000 for Fletcher to settle in North Port. Commissioner Debbie McDowell had voted against the hiring.

A line in that contract also stipulated a six-month review.

Fletcher's $185,000 salary would jump $5,000 with positive ratings, his contract states. The six-month review is Tuesday, the findings made public at that hearing. Commissioner job evaluations are posted in the back-up materials for that 10 a.m. meeting.

Included were a self-evaluation, 360 survey results, and the five commissioners' feedback.

McDowell gave Fletcher several twos on a scale of five, that meeting materials for the commission were often inaccurate, she wrote, for instance.

Overall, she scored a three, or proficient, in her final rating, adding that “I look forward to your first budget. I have reservations on the effectiveness and transparency with the budget process shift you are undertaking; however, I am open-minded as this new process unfolds.”

McDowell in September had cited Fletcher's lack of city manager credentials. He had since obtained the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

McDowell declined further comment Wednesday.

Her colleagues were more generous in their ratings. Fletcher, Commissioner Jill Luke said, “is doing an amazing job.”

