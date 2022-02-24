NORTH PORT — He left as a sort of myth-buster.
Though Jerome Fletcher's mission in a town hall at Islandwalk on Wednesday was explaining how North Port — the city he runs — is making government more transparent, or “red tape versus green tape,” the city manager spent most of two hours dispelling rumors and fielding questions from Wellen Park residents packed into that meeting space.
The event was hosted by North Port Forward, a nonprofit.
“There's a lot of confusion how everything's working,” said David Pankiw, the organizer living in Islandwalk, a tidy community of some 2,500 houses.
Fletcher in his remarks worked from a slideshow, detailing such amenities as the city's Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs, the city-owned park.
Good governance was the theme.
“It begins with us understanding one another,” Fletcher said, “the greater good … the same thing for everyone.”
But it was the question-and-answer session following his mini State of the City that got things going.
One man, for instance, had heard rumors of a North Port Costco warehouse retailer and a Wawa convenience store coming to town.
Neither confirm nor deny on Costco; Wawa is a sure thing, Fletcher said.
And a woman was sure that North Port had spent $45 million in the Brian Laundrie-Gabby Petito investigation.
Really, it was about $100,000 in police overtime.
Another man insisted that Wellen Park was in Venice. A woman confirmed that, pointing toward Port Charlotte, as in North Port's boundary line.
No, Venice is a few miles in the other direction, the pair learned.
And yet another visitor argued that should Wellen Park remain within North Port, as the issue is contested by homeowner group West Villagers for Responsible Government, a triumphant city would bump property taxes 30% “the next day,” the man said of the city prevailing in the so-called “divorce” or de-annexation of the two sides.
And there's a city “image issue,” another man added, that North Port was crime-infested, that police in SWAT-like gear targeted old people in unnecessary traffic stops.
Deputy Chief Chris Morales took the microphone to share a police perspective, that body vests, with cameras, reduce back injuries, keep his officers safer, he said, and provide visuals of their conduct. Then he related stories of drivers racing up and down U.S. 41.
“You don't want that,” he said.
And so it went for most of two hours, which included exchanges with others seeking to volunteer with the city.
“Get involved … donate time,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher, said Mayor Pete Emrich of the Islandwalk experience, "put out the facts, just how everything is supposed to work. I thought it was an excellent meeting."
Fletcher will tour North Port in the coming weeks. He and staff managers want to feel the pulse and act accordingly in budgeting and spending, these people had said. North Port had also used online surveys in collecting such data. Future town halls are scheduled.
North Port Forward has another Jerome Fletcher town hall planned in March at the Shannon Staub Public Library.
Wednesday's Islandwalk event had “accomplished what we wanted,” said Pankiw. “A positive response.”
On how he was received at Islandwalk, Fletcher, a career senior government staffer hired by North Port in October and who had left his cellphone number with the town-hall crowd, smiled.
“They were not accusatory,” he said. “Florida mad, maybe, not (Washington) D.C. mad.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
