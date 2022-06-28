WELLEN PARK — North Port officials are planning big things for the city's annual Freedom Festival.
The event will be start at 5 p.m. July 4 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway.
“We all want a Fourth of July holiday to remember,” North Port Parks & Recreation's Laura Ansel stated in a news release. “Let’s plan ahead, make smart decisions on the road, and have a fantastic time making memories with family and friends.”
Parking will be free, but carpools are encouraged.
"Be prepared for slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park, slow and safe is the motto of the day," the news release stated.
Along with live music, food and merchandise vendors and plenty of games and activities for kids, a fireworks show should start at 9 p.m., weather permitting. It should last about 30 minutes. You can watch from inside the stadium or bring a blanket or folding chairs and watch from the lawn outside, entry is free either way. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
American Irrigation, Wharton-Smith, Frontier, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Renewal by Andersen, and Worksite are main sponsors.
"We would also like to thank our in-kind sponsors and community partners,Caddy Carts, Clara's Clubhouse, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, TheDaily Sun, Spectrum Superstars, Sunbelt Rentals, Valida Hair Salon, and WKDW 97.5 FM."
To receive safety and event-related messages about the festival, text FREEDOM2022 to 888-777.
